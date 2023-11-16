IDF claims it has taken a port in the Gaza strip “used by Hamas”

IDF:

The anchorage used by Hamas for terrorist purposes: the 188th Brigade Combat Team and the 13th Fleet forces gained operational control over the Gaza anchorage

In the last few days, in multi-armed combat, the fighters of the 188th Brigade's combat team together with the fighters of the 13th Fleet, achieved operational control over the central stronghold of Gaza, which was controlled by the terrorist organization Hamas.

In the combined raid of the navy, armor and engineering forces along with the air force, about ten tunnel shafts were destroyed, and four buildings that constitute terrorist infrastructure were destroyed. The forces eliminated 10 terrorists and cleared all the buildings in the area of the anchorage. In addition, a monument glorifying the events of the Marmara was toppled. Some of the fighters of the 13th flotilla who took part in taking over the anchorage also fought on the Marmara.

The terrorist organization Hamas used the anchorage as a training facility for the naval forces for terrorist purposes and to direct and carry out naval attacks. Under the cover of a civilian naval anchorage, Hamas took advantage of the place for the purpose of training and carrying out terrorism, using civilian vessels and Gaza's naval police vessels.