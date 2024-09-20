NEW SCIENCE SHOWS MRNA JABS WEAKEN THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Research is piling up to reveal that the mRNA vaccines increasingly weaken the immune system with each booster. Jefferey dives deeper into what "HighWire" guests Bret Weinstein, PhD and William Makis, MD both detail - multiple vaccinations causing a class switch in antibody production to an overproduction of IgG4, the antibody responsible for dampening immune response, and underproduction of IgG1 and IgG3, the antibodies responsible for cancer surveillance.