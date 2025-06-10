Scott Ritter: Dangerous Endgame in Ukraine: Collapse or Escalation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jun 10, 2025
Scott Ritter is a former Major, Intelligence Officer, and UN Weapons Inspector. Ritter argues that the attack on Russia's nuclear deterrent, backed by Western intelligence agencies, will result in a much more brutal approach by Russia. As the situation continues to deteriorate for Ukraine and NATO, the only alternative to collapse is a drastic escalation.
