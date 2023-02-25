The New 4D Physical Platform | Febb 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
February 12th, 2023
Topics discussed in this VLOG:
- Etherization of matter; less dense
- Facilitates detox or purifying of mental, emotional, and spiritual levels
- Spirit and energy are one
- Easier to embody
- Christ Consciousness or life enhancing currents become amplified
- Old treatment and healing remedies may no longer work
- Nutraceuticals become more powerful
- Easier to feel and experience nature spirits, devas, elementals
- Plants and animals will feel more conscious
- Since we’re on 4D platform, easier to access our personal soul matrix
- Easier to access 5D
- Relationship to gravity changes; connecting to pure magnetics
