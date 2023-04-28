BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Here’s Why Growing a Cell Isn’t Easy
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 04/28/2023

Why is it so hard to grow cells in the lab? Find out here:👇

In this video, Dr. Govind Rao, a chemical and biochemical engineering professor at University of Maryland talks explains what makes gene expression such a challenge.

According to Dr. Govind Rao, growing a cell is a COMPLEX process that requires careful attention to various factors, such as supplying the cell with nutrients, maintaining the right temperature and conditions, and continuously providing oxygen🧪

This process, he explains, can take weeks, which makes it a slow and cumbersome process, similar to the time-consuming process of brewing beer. 🍺

Want to find out more about Dr. Rao and his research? Click https://cast.umbc.edu/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
medicinebio manufacturingeffective medications
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy