BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Part of the AFU "probing attack" in Orekhovo direction - Down 2 maybe 3 Leopard 2A6, 4 abandoned M2 Bradley. MaxxPro
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
176 views • 06/09/2023

Part of the AFU "probing attack" in Orekhovo direction

And the video from the deNATOization, the picture can be seen on 01:20 one Leopard 2A6 abandoned

Immediately 4 abandoned M2 Bradley heavy infantry fighting vehicles and one Leopard 2A6 as a result of an unsuccessful attempt by the AFU to attack Russian positions on the Orekhovsky sector of the front.

At the end 02:42 there seems to be another Leo 2A6 burned down.

MRAP International MaxxPro demilitarised at 01:53 (and another Leopard it looks in the background)

We hope that destruction of so much equipment will not make Greta Thunberg worried about the climate from the burning of all of that equipment...

🙃P.S. NO tractors and combines were injured during the filming of that video...

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy