X22 REPORT Ep. 3150a - The Climate Fire Narrative Falling Apart, Nations Moving Towards Gold

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3150a - August 28, 2023
The Climate Fire Narrative Falling Apart, Nations Moving Towards Gold
The wildfire narrative is now falling apart, the people are now seeing they are caused by arsonist and not by climate change. The nations around the world will be shifting to gold, this will be confidence and prop up the currency as it fails. The economic system is breaking down and and the people will know who is responsible.
