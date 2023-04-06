If a Someone Claiming To Be A Christian Online Starts Talking Like This, Get Away Immediately!

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)



583,429 views (YouTube) Jul 31, 2021

'Prosperity" Gospel and 'Word of Faith' Movement are scams discrediting the gospel of Christ. They are false teachings that should not be contaminating Christianity. Joe Kirby from 'Off The Kirb Ministries' shares his insights about so-called 'progressive' Christianity, 'prosperity' Gospel and the 'online' church.

- The RED Zone



