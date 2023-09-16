JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST 2A, Ephesians 2:4-7, Colossians 1:9-23, 20230916

JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH IN CHRIST 2A

Ephesians 2:4-7, Colossians 1:9-23

GOD’s Sabbath: 20230916

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





By GOD’s Grace and Wisdom, His Holy Spirit brought to our attention the Doctrine of GOD’S JUSTIFICATION BY FAITH THROUGH CHRIST JESUS, our Savior. We will begin today’s lesson in:’

Ephesians 2:4-7

4 But GOD, who is rich in Mercy, for His great love wherewith He loved us, (what did He do?)

5 Even when we were DEAD in SINS, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by Grace ye are saved;)

What does “DEAD IN SINS” mean? We know that sin is disobedience against our Heavenly Father, but He says we are DEAD IN SINS, mean that we were at a point of no return, no hope, and no life.

But our Gracious GOD, through His Divine Love, Mercy, and because of the sacrificial and atoning death of His Son, QUICKENED or REVIVED or ACTIVATED us at the same time that He revived our LORD Jesus Christ from the grave.

I know that the grammar is in the past tense, but it is perfect for Christians, as it applies today to you and me, and all born-again Christians. Let us listen to GOD’s wonderful encouragement in verse 6:

6 and hath RAISED up TOGETHER, and made us SIT TOGETHER in heavenly places IN Christ Jesus:

Our Heavenly Father is reminding us in verse 6 that when His Beloved Son was raised from the dead over 2,000 years ago, we were also raised at the same time, and in future tense, made us to also sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus. Amen!

7 that in the ages to come He might shew the exceeding riches of His Grace in His kindness toward us through Christ Jesus. Amen! (Ephesians 2:4-7)

In Colossians 1:9-23, the Apostle Paul is reminding us of what our Heavenly Father has established.

9 For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding;

10 that ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God;

11 strengthened with all might, according to his glorious power, unto all patience and longsuffering with joyfulness;

12 Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the Saints in Light:

13 who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of His dear Son:

14 in whom we have Redemption through His Blood, even the forgiveness of sins:

15 who is the image of the invisible GOD, the firstborn of every creature:

16 for by Him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by Him, and for Him:

17 and He is before all things, and by Him all things consist.

18 And He is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things He might have the preeminence.

19 For it pleased the Father that in Him should all fulness dwell;

20 and, having made peace through the blood of His cross, by Him to reconcile all things unto Himself; by Him, I say, whether they be things in earth, or things in heaven.

21 And you, that were sometime alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now hath He reconciled.

22 in the body of His flesh through death, to present you holy and unblameable and unreproveable in His sight:

23 if ye continue in the faith grounded and settled, and be not moved away from the hope of the Gospel, which ye have heard, and which was preached to every creature which is under heaven; whereof I Paul am made a minister. Amen! (Colossians 1:9-23)

From the above Scriptures, verse 23 encourages us that because we have been Justified by Faith in Christ Jesus, we shall be rewarded “if we continue in the faith already grounded and settled for us, and we are not moved away from the hope of the Gospel, which we have heard preached to every creature in the world. May GOD’s Holy Spirit keep us all grounded in His Word, and not return to ungodliness by GOD’s Grace. Amen!

We thank GOD for what He has delivered to our attention today. Amen!