Survived Prison but Still Battling Cancer

The freed prisoner Ali Al-Hroub was diagnosed with cancer while in the occupation prisons and the occupation did not provide him with the required treatment. He spent 15 years in prison and was sentenced to twenty-five years.Interview: Ali Al-Hroub, the freed prisoner
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 09/02/2025
