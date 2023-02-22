BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Where the Rich and Famous Dwell [2008 - Texe Marrs]
divideetimpera
divideetimpera
81 views • 02/22/2023

https://www.texemarrs.com/mm5/merchant.mvc?Screen=PROD&Product_Code=vbtm_where_rich_famous_dwell_dvd https://www.texemarrs.com/112008/where_rich_famous_dwell.htm

http://www.rivercrestpublishing.com/dvd_rich_and_famous_dwell.htm


Discover the dark secrets of the lifestyles of the Illuminati rich and famous as you visit and peek inside the luxurious homes and mansions of the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, the Astors, the Vanderbilts, the Morgans, the DuPonts, the Gettys, and other storied dynasties.

Yes, they live in sumptuous estates brimming with luxurious columns, statuaries, and art, and outfitted with the richest woods, marble, and brass.

But behind the thick walls and iron gates of their dwellings also lurk sinister things: Evidence of covert satanic activity, Masonic architecture, devils in stone, gargoyles, occult presences, ancient Mystery Religion beasts and deities, and more.

Truly, the rich are different than you and me in more ways than simply the size of their bank accounts.

Keywords
masonicoccultelitemoneysatanicilluminatipartyfreemasonricharchitecture
