November 7th, 2021
Many people, even some of you listening to this message, claim to be Christian but are not born again. It is not enough to believe in Jesus, you must call Him the Lord over your entire life. You are either a slave to sin or a servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, do not compromise.
"That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit." John 3:6