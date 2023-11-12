BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Weight Of Snow
Swedish Skies
Swedish Skies
11/12/2023

On trees. And pretty much any structure out there. I've got more than one kind of tree that the snow has snapped limbs on. This winter's snow is particularly heavy, "sticky" (anyone living in snowy areas should know what I mean) and tree limbs have snapped, as well as the entire hen run around the summer henhouse....snow came at it all sideways, stuck to it, piled up and down it all went.

As well as that damage, we must be careful going outdoors...snow piles thick on rooves and overhangs complete with icicles waiting to ambush the unwary (or those without a hard hat...)

chemtrailsgeoengineeringswedenclimate change hoaxthe dimmingweather manipulationeuropean meteorological agency
