James Roguski Updates On Amendments Approved By World Health Assembly For The WHO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nutrition, health
counselor, award-winning author, & show host,
Nancy Addison talks with James Roguski a researcher, author, natural health proponent, and believer in freedom. James Roguski shares his new information concerning the World Health Assembly's secret meetings to create amendments and then approve them, (which is for the WHO). https://jamesroguski.substack.com/
James ‘s phone number is: 310-619-3055
Dr. David Martin gives a speech to the EU parliament concerning the WHO
Dr David E.
Martin PhD - Covid Summit - European Union Parliament May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2ncp8w-dr-david-e.-martin-phd-covid-summit-european-union-parliament-may-2023.html