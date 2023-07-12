Conspiracy 🧿 Realists junky Book Club📚

The first "Book" we are reading in the "Book Club" is Alex Jones, "The Great Reset And This War For The World," which is the F.E.W.S/W.E.F. Game plan for world domination as Alex studies Scwab's books to write this one....

Conspiracy🧿

,,,Also, the NEXT book after the "The Great Reset" is going to be... "The Great Awakening" as this is the M.A.N.Y.S. Game plan which is for US globally to understand this completely. You can Pre-Order this on Amazon. I would suggest supporting our man AJ...

Realist 👨‍🦲

...We have a communist fascist regime that is working to gain control of our country as we have been 'sold out' and become a junkyard state to these globalists cabal that literally want to piss in our faces... I was going to say Urinate but Piss is more offensive...

Junky💉

Looking 👀 for 100 to 200 good Men and Woman that understand or want to understand what America was built on, and other Global Citizens that are devoted to joining the "Conspiracy 🧿 Realist Junky Book Club," and staying the course until complete as we MUST be the citizens... that BLAZE the way for others who want to Join and "WAKE UP BUTTERCUP," which means to become 'Vigilant' and 'Aware' of One's... Environment aka surroundings and take off the Meta Goggles headset and welcome to Reality.

Book Club📚📚📚

This will initially be a 'Low-Cost Investment' as I want to build street credibility and Trust with the people that Join and want people who want to:

1) Comprehend this information on a deeper level

2) Be around like-minds so they can educate others...

3) Practice cogently what you are saying so you can explain it to others in your community or in your circle.

So when your Aunt Sally whose drunk by High Noon tries to tell you what the Hay is going on... "You can shut her up with the facts, jack." Aunt Sally I love you but you don't know WTF you are talking about and let me set some facts straight because you are watching lame stream media."

For now, I would appreciate if you could SUBSCRIBE and I appreciate you for wanting to help & support your fellow humans by being the ones in the know now. Reading great books and comprehending them on a deeper level with others is where we MUST be. I have READ this book "The Great Reset" 3 times around and working on a fourth to communicate the jewels of the crown as I am obsessed with reading to understand the game plan.