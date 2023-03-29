Tucker Carlson Tonight - MARCH 28, 2023 [FULL SHOW]

Students at Two Pittsburgh Catholic Schools and Two Public Schools Placed on Locked Down After False Reports of Active Shooter [VIDEO]

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/breaking-students-at-two-pittsburgh-catholic-schools-and-two-public-schools-placed-on-locked-down-after-swatting-reports-of-active-shooter-video/

------------

BREAKING: Police Reveal Nashville School Shooter Was Under Doctor’s Care For Mental Illness Prior to Shooting

https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-police-reveal-nashville-school-shooter-was-under-doctors-care-for-mental-illness-prior-to-shooting/













