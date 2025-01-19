My Father's Hand has descended...this generation will not pass without experiencing purification. You will come to Me in search of My Mercy

This is the moment that so many have announced.

This is the moment when My children, impregnated by impiety, cause horror and terror wherever they go, forgetting that I am the Owner of Heaven and Earth and that I will send to the man who lacks peace, “the great sign” which will tell him that the moment, so long awaited and ignored by the majority, has arrived.

Pray My children, pray, you know that you are not alone, I am faithful to My own and I hold you in the palm of My right hand.

Pray My children, pray, My Blessed Mother loves you; “the Woman Clothed with the Sun with the moon under Her Feet” leads My children of the great Marian Army.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6606-the-dragon-emerges-and-causes-destruction-pray-the-great-blackout-is-coming/

