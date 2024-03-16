North Korea - Kim Jong Un Started Driving in the Aurus he Received from Russian President Putin as a Gift

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kim Jong Un started driving the Aurus he received from Russia as a gift
North Korean Central News Agency:
“Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, respected comrade Kim Jong-un, on March 15, used a Russian-made personal car for the first time at open events, which he received as a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin. The special functions of a personal car are impeccable and completely reliable. Comrade Kim Jong-un's use of a personal car gifted by the Russian President serves as clear evidence of the Korean-Russian friendship, which is being comprehensively strengthened and developed at a new high level."
On this day, Kim Jong Un and his daughter attended the exercises of the airborne troops of the Korean People's Army, no video, only photos.