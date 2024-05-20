Russian Missiles Threaten America. No Kidding! 05/20/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we see that Russia is Conducting Missile Launches off California’s Coastline. Pastor Stan also shares how Russia commences Tactical Nuclear Weapons Exercises. Russia could blind the U.S. by taking out satellites using a Nuclear Space Weapon. In other news, Mark Zuckerberg has bought his own Island and has spent $270 Million on an underground bunker. Zuckerberg believes that this is the beginning of the end for America.
