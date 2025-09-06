Jeffery Epstein Victims Deserves a Voice

Epstein Victims Hold Press Conference, Say They’ll Name Clients & Abusers As POTUS Slams Event As “Democrat Hoax”

A group of Jeffrey Epstein victims and bipartisan politicians participated in a press conference at Capitol Hill on Wednesday to ask the Trump administration to release all government files related to the infamous case.

During the event, one Epstein survivor said the group of victims will be compiling a list of individuals who abused them or were regularly associating with the deceased pedophile