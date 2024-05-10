Culture War | Countries Demand the World Health Organization Pay to Play | Money for Pandemic Pathogens? | James Roguski | Lose Bodily Sovereignty When Traveling?

James Roguski joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast today to expose the attempted financial game being played with the World Health Organization. He exposes that the smaller countries want a piece of the Big Pharma pie and don’t want to simply hand over their pathogen gold mines for others to profit from. James tells us to make this happen, they want to set up a Pathogen Access Benefit Sharing System (PABS). James exposes that they say that they want to have billions of dollars spent looking for “pathogens with pandemic potential” which he says is “pathogens with pandemic profiteering potential”. James tells us that there are fundamental fraudulent assumptions about countries who actually did quite well during the pandemic with early treatment. He says the core question is: “ What criteria should our society agree upon that gives a government official the authority to say that another human being, whether it’s a child going to school or a person going to work or traveling, what authority and what criteria would enable somebody to say that another man woman or child is a danger to other people because they are considered to be contagious?” James says that in the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations, not the treaty, Article 31 says your protection over your body is gone. Learn more from James at:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/subscribe?later=true&subscription_id=407305153&requires_confirmation=&email=miriamshaw%40cox.net

or call him at: (310) 619-3055.

Also, to stand up to WHO and to support an exit, go to: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/exit-the-who and support HR 79.

Get prepared medically for what other plandemic is next. Go to: The Wellness Company, and order a Medical Emergency Kit or any other products to get healthy and prepared. ://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order every time.













Affiliates:

Healthy Home Technologies:

https://www.healthyhometechs.com/ - Use promo code mission for exclusive savings off your order and free shipping. Or call 918-215-2696.





The Wellness Company:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSION?=MISSION - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Fix The World Morocco: EMF Protection Items :

https://ftwproject.com/ref/524





Grid Down Chow Down Freeze Dried Raw Beef: https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link or code mission for 5% off your order.





The Dr. Ardis Show:

https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=72 - Code mission for 10% off your order.





General Flynn Books and Merch:

http://Generalflynn.com/momsonamission





Flynn - The Movie: Get Live Tickets Here

https://www.flynnmovie.com/ref/MomsOnAMission/





The Culture of 1776- Cute, Fun, Cultural Truth Apparel:

https://cultureof1776.com/- Code mission for 10% off your order.





My Pillow Products:

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.









Dr. Meehan- Hormone and Supplement Health:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.





Dr. Jason Dean’s Full Moon Protocol- Parasitic and Toxin Cleanse and Natural Health Supplements:

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.





Organic Body Essentials- Clean Skin Care:

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Drs. Mark and Michelle Sherwood’s Kingdom Fuel and Kingdom Kandy:

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Cookie Culture Custom Cookies:

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.momsonamission.net





Moms on a Mission Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



