GASLIGHTING ☭ A MIND CONTROL STRATEGY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
36 views • 3 months ago

AI Overview


Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation where a person subtly distorts a victim's reality, leading them to doubt their own sanity, memory, perception, or judgment. It's a tactic used to gain control over someone, often causing them to feel increasingly confused and dependent on the perpetrator.


Here's a more detailed explanation:


Manipulation:


Gaslighting involves consciously and systematically twisting facts, denying events, or exaggerating the victim's actions to create doubt and uncertainty.


Doubt and Confusion:


The goal is to make the victim question their own reality, leading to feelings of confusion, insecurity, and self-doubt.


Control:


By eroding a person's confidence and ability to trust their own perceptions, the gaslighter can gain significant control over the victim's life and behavior.


Origin:


The term comes from the 1938 play "Gas Light," which portrays a husband subtly manipulating his wife into believing she's losing her mind.

Impact:


Gaslighting can have severe consequences, including anxiety, depression, and psychological trauma, as well as difficulties in trusting others and building healthy relationships.


https://www.newportinstitute.com/resources/mental-health/what_is_gaslighting_abuse/#:~:text=Gaslighting%20has%20emerged%20as%20a,gain%20control%20over%20the%20victim.


https://www.mga.edu/news/2023/04/what-is-gaslighting-and-how-to-fight-back.php#:~:text=The%20effects%20of%20gaslighting%20range,gaslighted%20with%20comments%20such%20as:


Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/y3Yq9BHC0KY


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9xkgps [thanks to https://imgflip.com/tag/gaslighting and https://www.linkedin.com/posts/natalia-rachel-9505b023_trauma-gaslighting-healing-activity-6973057043364483072-IiK8 🖲]

mind controlgaslightingmulti pronged attackross rosenbergcovert narcissism
