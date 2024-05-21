BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WAIT...Will Cars Get VOTING RIGHTS?!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 19, 2024


Artificial intelligence has made some incredible advancements, from ChatGPT 4o's newest voice conversation features to a new device that can isolate someone's voice from across a room. But how crazy will things get? How long will it be until your autonomous car can make money on its own by driving people around while you're not using it? Will it ever start investing that money on its own? And if it's effecting the economy and making its own decisions...will people argue that it should have voting rights?! "The things that are coming ... nobody's prepared for this," Glenn warns. Plus, Glenn reveals that he bought a flamethrowing robot dog ... and is planning on running a few tests.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vf_mBHjDRJY

Keywords
economyaiartificial intelligenceglenn beckcarsvoting rightsinvestingchatgptmaking money automaticallydriving people aroundflamethrowing robot dog
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy