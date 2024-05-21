WAIT...Will Cars Get VOTING RIGHTS?!

Glenn Beck





May 19, 2024





Artificial intelligence has made some incredible advancements, from ChatGPT 4o's newest voice conversation features to a new device that can isolate someone's voice from across a room. But how crazy will things get? How long will it be until your autonomous car can make money on its own by driving people around while you're not using it? Will it ever start investing that money on its own? And if it's effecting the economy and making its own decisions...will people argue that it should have voting rights?! "The things that are coming ... nobody's prepared for this," Glenn warns. Plus, Glenn reveals that he bought a flamethrowing robot dog ... and is planning on running a few tests.





