Immediately After Discussing the 'Killing of Foreign Aid Volunteers by Israeli Precision Weapons' in Gaza - Blinken Justifies THIS! 😵‍💫🤮

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Immediately after discussing the killing of foreign volunteers by Israeli precision weapons in Gaza, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken justifies the ongoing US arms support to Israel as "A longstanding commitment to Israel's security" during a conference with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Stéphane Séjourné.@European Dissident