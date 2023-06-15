BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Get ready. The Best is Yet to Come
Consciousness and Creation
Consciousness and Creation
49 views • 06/15/2023

How many times have we heard, "The truth will set you free." What we probably haven't heard is that we have to hear and know the truth before it can set us free. Well, we're about to have a tsunami of truth begin flowing all at once...all across the globe... that's gonna expose and dislodge the bad actors and illegitimate leaders so they can be held accountable for atrocities they've committed against us all. But take heart. If you're not one of them, you have nothing to fear and everything to celebrate. Which, since America celebrates its independence in July, means the world will celebrate with us. Yes, July will be a crazy month.

