Lynn Shaw, Tyler Nixon & Chad Caton on State of the Nation - 01 February 2024

On today's show, Tyler Nixon discusses Elon Musk. Later, Chad Caton discusses the ongoing border security crisis and the new film, "Border Invasion - An American Crisis," to be released in February 2024.





GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Lynn Shaw's passion, commitment, and involvement with human trafficking began when she represented an author who had written about her horrific experience with an abusive husband. Her deep immersion in this subject led her to investigate the ongoing pandemic of human trafficking and child predation, recognizing them as national and global crises. Lynn serves as the Founder and President of Lynn's Warriors, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and seeking permanent solutions to crimes against children. You can find more about her work at https://www.lynnswarriors.org.





GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Tyler Nixon was the lawyer for President Trump's former campaign adviser, Roger Stone. During the Russia Hoax investigation, he was questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office as part of the Justice Department's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.





GUEST 3 OVERVIEW: Chad Caton is the VFAF National Director of Operations.