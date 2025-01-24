© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Disobedient" governments who say NO to Ukraine are under attack — Fico
Slovakia’s General Health Insurance Company is the latest target of a cyberattack. PM Robert Fico (Slovakia) calls it a “textbook example” of how governments that dare to hold different views or say “no” to the Ukrainian president are dismantled.