Ex-Special Forces: Gaza War Crimes Shocking Brutality Witnessed!

A 25-year Special Forces veteran calls Gaza the most brutal conflict he's ever witnessed.
He reports direct attacks on civilians, including tank and mortar fire into food lines.
Says the Gaza Relief Forces operated alongside IDF and U.S. contractors during these actions.
Calls the widespread killing of unarmed, starving civilians a clear war crime.