© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Powerball Winning Numbers August 16, 2025 | $579 Million Jackpot Rolls Over!
Description
Check out the official Powerball results from Saturday, August 16, 2025! The winning numbers—23, 40, 49, 65, 69, with Powerball 23—were drawn for a $579 million jackpot, but there was no Grand Prize winner. The jackpot is now set to skyrocket for the next draw on Monday. Learn how to play, spot big winner history, and get ready for your next chance to become a multimillionaire. Subscribe for timely lottery updates and tips!
Hashtags
#Powerball #WinningNumbers #LotteryResults #JackpotRollover #PowerballJackpot #LotteryNews #PlayToWin #USLottery #PowerPlay