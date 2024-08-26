GOOD LORD!! MUST WATCH!!!! THIS MANIFESTATION SHOULD CHANGE The Entire WORLD'S VIEW Of Being HUMAN!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/OJ4xESxzEuw
SORRY, FOR The GLITCHES,,,, These Data Points Are NOT Arguable.. The TRUTH Has ALWAYS Been Right In Front of US..But WE JUST COULN"T SEE It Or Perceive It Because We Were INVERTED....The LORD GOD OUR (((((ROCK))))) has Converted Us so Now we are No LONGER BLIND