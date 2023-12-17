Putin's Minister Reveals West's Secret Appeals As Ukraine Failures Mount; USA & Allies Admit Defeat

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that multiple Western leaders had approached him to end the conflict in Ukraine. Lavrov said this during his meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergey Aleinik, on December 15. He said that Moscow has “never rejected” peace negotiations, and it is Ukraine that is the unwilling party.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.