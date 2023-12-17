Create New Account
Putin's Minister Reveals West's Secret Appeals As Ukraine Failures Mount; USA & Allies Admit Defeat
Vampire Slayer
Published 2 months ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that multiple Western leaders had approached him to end the conflict in Ukraine. Lavrov said this during his meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergey Aleinik, on December 15. He said that Moscow has “never rejected” peace negotiations, and it is Ukraine that is the unwilling party.

