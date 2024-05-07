BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Aleksandr Dugin REALLY Believes About America
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
68 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 5, 2024


In light of Tucker Carlson’s recently released interview with Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, Glenn dives deep into Dugin’s true beliefs about America and his terrifying “solutions” to society’s problems. Dugin may sound like an ally to American conservatives, but his comments on war, apocalypse, and fascism reveal his true intents. Rockford University Philosophy Professor Stephen Hicks joins Glenn to lay out the “massive trap” that Dugin has set for the West and the future of “fascism without compromise” that he wants for the world.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k-YaoXlHLM

Keywords
americatucker carlsonwarapocalypsefascismglenn beckbeliefsrussianno compromisethe westaleksandr duginmassive trapphilospherstephen hicks
