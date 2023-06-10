More Lies From The Major Media Outlets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The propaganda machine is in top gear (as usual), and independent journalist, Patrick Lancaster, reports direct from Novaya Tavolzhanka, Ukraine, where Zelenski claims that his forces are now control. Nothing can be further from the truth.
Video source:
Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris
Closing theme music:
'Retro News At Nine' by Steve Oxen
pce sat20:05