ALEK SKARLATOS, American Hero | The 15:17 to Paris

Sean Parnell: Battleground

Alek tells the story of him and his buddies famously foiling a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015, which became a book and feature film staring Alek as himself. Sean and Alek discuss running for office, fundraising, gerrymandering, and dancing with the stars.

Alek Skarlatos is a former National Guardsman who, while traveling from Amsterdam to Paris, stopped a terrorist on a train. The heroism of him and his friends is recounted in his book The 15:17 To Paris, which became a movie in which Alek stars as himself.

Alek was a congressional candidate in Oregon in 2020 and 2022.





source:

https://rumble.com/v2pl0we-alek-skarlatos-the-1517-to-paris.html