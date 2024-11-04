© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In California, the right to vote has been compromised. Video shows a completely tainted election voting procedure. No identification is required. “I take your word for it — it’s California.” How is this election going to be fair? https://www.newsweek.com/gavin-newsom-bans-california-requiring-id-vote-1961685