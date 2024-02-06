Argentine President Javier Milei arrived in Israel and announced the transfer of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Milei had previously stated his support for Israel in the Middle East conflict and expressed a desire to convert to Judaism.

Milei has brought Argentina’s FM Diana Mondino and his personal Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish along with him on the three-day trip.

Argentina’s total sovereign debt currently exceeds $400bn, Milei needs to keep on his paymasters good side.