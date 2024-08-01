AMAZING! Russian soldiers riding scooters reach combat positions in Toretsk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It is truly unique that two Russian soldiers ride electric scooters moving to combat positions near Toretsk, the main Ukrainian stronghold in Donetsk region. Using a scooter is faster and safer to avoid enemy ammunition or leave a dangerous place, deliver food and water, or move between positions to a certain front area.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/