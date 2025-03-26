BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Shocking Study: Cell Towers Linked to Type 2 Diabetes in Kids?!
Protect Your Family From EMFs / 5G - https://bit.ly/essentialenergyASM


They knew it could happen. In 2015, a study showed that chronic exposure to cell towers increased Type 2 diabetes in children. That was with 3G and 4G — far fewer towers and much lower frequencies than today’s 5G. Now, with over 1 million 5G towers added in the U.S. alone, what’s the real cost of this technology?


If this concerns you, it should. The health implications are alarming. But there are ways to protect yourself and your family.


Watch the full podcast to learn what’s happening, what the studies reveal, and what you can do to reduce your exposure.


🔎 Want practical solutions? For more information, Visit - https://bit.ly/essentialenergyASM


emfcell towersemf protectionemf radiationvaccinesurvival5gwarvirusbluetoothnano technologycovidplandemic
