Repentance | June 4, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KINGDOM CHRISTIAN ACADEMYChildren living and practicing a Kingdom mindset with their God-ordained gifts; raised and released as leaders, preachers, teachers, prophets, healers, apostles, evangelists, and pastors to transform their families and the culture into the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.
kingdomchristian.academy
____________
CONNECT WITH US
Website: http://spokaneonfire.church
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@spokaneonfire
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spokaneonfire
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spokaneonfire/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2375472
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/spokaneonfire
____________
FOLLOW PASTOR MATT
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mattsheawa
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RepMattShea
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/MattShea
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/MattShea
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mattshea
____________
GET IN TOUCH
Questions: [email protected]
Visit: 115 E Pacific Ave, Spokane, WA 99202
____________
#spokaneonfire #pastormatt #love #faith #jesus