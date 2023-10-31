In Donetsk, medical assistance has been provided to the wounded individuals, including members of the "Izvestia" filming crew, after the shelling. Rescue workers are also present at the scene.

The video was captured by the TASS photo correspondent immediately after the shelling.

Consequences of the shelling in Donetsk. According to a TASS correspondent, there were at least three heavy strikes, presumably from a multiple rocket launcher system.

Several casualties were reported in the Ukrainian strikes on the Budennovskiy district of Donetsk.

Among the wounded are also Three journalists from "Izvestia".