Jan 6 Patriot Held Over 1,000 Days Without Trial, Details Hellish Imprisonment - Jake Lang

The events of January 6, 2021, are riddled with conflicting narratives, but Jake Lang was there on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on that fateful day. He is one of 220 political prisoners who are being held in prison for their alleged participation in the protest that day, and in this special conversation, he offers his insight from behind bars about what really happened and how America is currently in an age of tyranny. Jack has been held in solitary confinement for over 1,000 days without a trial. “We’re living through tyrannical times right now!” he says. He wrote a book, Patriot Prisoner, that details the horrifying day-to-day reality of being held in federal prison and being shuffled from one facility to the next. Jake says he’s been in 13 different facilities to date. Jake is also doing his part to get the word out about what Jan. 6 prisoners are going through on The Political Prisoner Podcast.









TAKEAWAYS





Jake says what transpired at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was peaceful until Capitol Police allegedly turned violent against the crowd





Where are all the cries for justice amidst the alleged police brutality that took place on Jan. 6?





Without a trial, Jake has no opportunity to face his accuser or be tried by a jury of his peers





Over 1,000 Jan 6 protesters have been charged, representing tens of thousands of family members and friends affected by this injustice









