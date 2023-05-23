BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The LGBT Madness Continues
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
183 views • 05/23/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

📹 In today's podcast, Steve Baldassari of American Patriots for God and Country gives his take on some recent LGBT related news & on other breaking news stories.

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

free speechcurrent eventsnewspoliticspodcastchristianchristianityfirst amendmentbreaking newslgbtsteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countrychristian persecutionchristian newstrending newssigns of the timesliberalism exposedthe lgbt madness continuessteves takelgbt madnesslgbt madness continuessantander banklgbt news
