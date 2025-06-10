© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
At Alpha School in Texas, students are now being taught by AI teachers.
"The artificial intelligence adapts its lessons to each student, providing one-on-one, personalised education."
"Students are scoring in the top 1-2% nationally, with the results so strong the model is expanding to states including Florida, California and New York."
Would you allow your children to be taught by AI teachers? 🤔
Mirrored - 10 News First
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net