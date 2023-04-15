BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
medical martial law - they told us their plan in the 2017 movie "Unlocked"
Bitterroot Bugler
Bitterroot Bugler
219 views • 04/15/2023

This excerpt from the movie lays out their plan.

The perverts, Satanists, "others" own Hollyweird and also have some cultural rule that they have to tell us what they plan to do TO US before they do it (Georgia Guidestones, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, etc).. 

Here we have their introduced plague plan on display in the 2017 movie. 

Count on it

Keywords
police statepandemicmartial lawbioweaponsbiological warfarescamdemic
