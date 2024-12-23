CHRISTMAS 2024!

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!

God Jul!

FELIZ Natal!

To all my friends and viewers on Brighteon, Rumble and YouTube, I wish you much joy and happiness at this special time of the year!

I have a new Video uploaded here for you to enjoy. We feature children from a North Idaho private school presenting their annual Pageant. It was held at the local high school auditorium. There were some five hundred parents and friends and fifty children in attendance.

Three teachers worked hard to keep the children focused on their numbers. Here you can enjoy snippets of their efforts!