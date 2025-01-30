RFK HEARING: THE TRUTH! - RFK Jr. Grilled By Pharma Lovers But The Psyop Goes FAR Deeper!

GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the RFK Jr. congressional hearings as he is set to be approved as the Health And Human Services secretary.

As both Republicans and Democrats lose their mind over their owners, Big Pharma in the face of Bobby Kennedy and the idea of getting rid of processed foods, deadly vaccines and big pharma in general is incredibly tantalizing, there's a lot more happening behind closed doors.

While RFK Jr. is generally right about most of Big Pharma's plans to mass murder us, one has got to understand the agenda to bring in technocracy to understand where the psyop is in these headlines.

Millions are waking up to the plot to poison and kill the population through food, air, water and pharma, but they're being misdirected.

Could Kennedy bring down multiple major pharmaceutical corporations? Yes. Is that the plan? Yes. So what then? You have only a few pharma corporations left with a larger monopoly and eventually they all come falling down leaving the end goal in plain sight. The state will become the centralized, monopolized pharmaceutical corporation. Just as it will be the bank, the food manufacturer and more. This was always the end goal. Total state monopoly. Technocratic Marxism if you will.

While Trump pushes mRNA cancer vaccines and says he's open to do Operation Warpspeed 2.0 with Bill Gates and as RFK Jr. meets with Albert Bourla of Pfizer, there's so much more happening behind closed doors, yet most are sitting on their hands with hopium. We don't blame people for being fatigued by this issue but this is when your personal inaction effects you most.

People will for a time have access to healthier foods. This is obviously good. But the emergency orders are coming by design. The rations and the enforcement of technocratic social/carbon credit restrictions worldwide are going to happen regardless of the president.

All roads within the paradigm lead to the same Great Reset agenda.

The solutions are individualistic. Not collectivist. The solution will not be the state. If they wanted to stop what was happening, they would.





