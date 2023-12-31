◾ An Israeli conscientious objector highlights genocidal language used by Israeli government;



◾Atalya Ben Abba, a conscientious objector to military service in Israel, has voiced her objection to the occupation of Palestinian territories. She spent four months in military prison due to her refusal to join the army.



◾In a video montage put together by Refuser Solidarity Network, a group that supports thousands of individuals who publicly refuse to become part of the Israeli occupation of Palestine, Israeli leaders are on record calling for the absolute destruction of Gaza and its people.

