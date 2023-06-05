The Vax-Venom Cover Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Bryan Ardis and Dr. Tau Braun share their detailed discoveries regarding COVID 19, and the substance that is really the driving force of this "viruses" symptoms and mortality rate. A healthy body, makes for a healthy mind. Poisons are everywhere. In our water, our food and even in the air we breath. What can do??