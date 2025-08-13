Sam Ryder - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 586

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, the singer-songwriter, Sam Ryder, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on his White Lies American Road Trip. Sam Ryder is currently supporting his newest single, The Feeling Never Went Away, as well as his upcoming album, Heartland, out October 17th.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Yamaha Acoustic Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/5504D2

Fender Custom Shop ’63 Stratocaster - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1Zm5O

Neural DSP Quad Cortex - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxD1KO

Sennheiser e965 Condenser Vocal Mic - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Bnd49y





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - May 14, 2025

Location - Schubas in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH SAM RYDER:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/samrydermusic

Instagram - https://instagram.com/samhairwolfryder

Twitter - https://twitter.com/SamRyderMusic





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:56 Acoustic Guitar

04:29 Electric Guitar

09:03 Amp/Pedal

15:59 Microphone





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!



