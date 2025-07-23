P.20c JK’s hospitalisation; SHE’LL BE RIGHT, MATE! Re: wound care, physio, meals MVI_5484,6-7merged

I am unimpressed, to say the least, with the slaphappy approach of Joondalup Hospital Ward K2 to timely wound care and physio, and with the low quality and palatability of the meals for a special diet patient such as JK. JK has got painful swelling in her right arm, right face cheek, and rashes all over her face and upper body, probably from allergic reactions to one or more of the cocktail of drugs she has put on. However, there has been a slight reduction in the swelling and the angry inflammation heat. The usual below standard wound care continues, if only, however not only, the regularity of hygienic cleaning of the lesions. Nutrition is still way below acceptable standards for health and palatability. INSTITUTION: Joondalup Health Campus